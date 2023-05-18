RAYMOND — When the results came in last Tuesday, Cathy Burklund cried tears of joy.

The Ceresco resident was the only member of the Raymond Central Board of Education publicly opposed to the $41.8 million bond issue that would have paid for upgrades to the middle school and high school building’s science, special education and career and technical education wings.

Perhaps more importantly, it would have consolidated the district’s elementary school students into a new PreK-6 building on the central site campus, thereby closing the elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco.

The project’s price tag likely played a role in many voters’ decisions. But the unofficial results reported by the Saunders County election commissioner communicated a message heard loud and clear: a vast majority of Raymond Central voters want the elementary schools to stay in Ceresco and Valparaiso.

The unofficial counts, as of press time, totaled 687 votes for (29%) the bond issue and 1,691 against (71%).

“It was just clarification that this is what people want, they want the elementaries in towns,” Burklund said after last Wednesday’s school board meeting. “It’s just a much more conducive place to have small children than it is out (at the central site).”

The bond issue had been discussed in earnest by the school board since early 2022, when its members voted to hire BVH Architecture to handle preliminary designs and community engagement through the bond process.

BVH evaluated the district’s current facilities and interviewed staff and administration to identify areas of need. Administrators consistently reported that the district’s operations and curriculum would better serve its elementary students if they could all be joined at one location. A series of community meetings was held throughout the year, and in March of 2023, the board zeroed in on the project it would put out to vote.

However, the word that the board was leaning toward a consolidated elementary school spread much sooner than that. By late last year, “S.O.S. — Save Our Schools” signs began popping up in front yards and along highways, and soon after, signs in support of the bond showed up as well. The so-called Save Our Schools committee began sharing informational graphics in community Facebook groups, where much of the discourse surrounding the bond issue took place and often became heated.

This was not the first time a consolidated Raymond Central district was proposed.

The idea has come up periodically over the past 25 years, and a survey was put out in the early 2000s gauging support for and opposition to centralizing the elementary schools. When the results came back, there were 18 more votes in support of keeping the schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso than there were votes for consolidating the schools.

District Superintendent Lynn Johnson said in April that if the bond had passed nearly 20 years ago, a new elementary school would have cost approximately $10 million. At last Wednesday’s board meeting, Johnson said she knew the bond total would make it a “tough sell.”

“That’s a big tax ask,” she said. “There has to be a really compelling reason to vote for that kind of tax increase, I think.”

Still, she and Board President Brad Breitkreutz said they were surprised by how lopsided the results were. Breitkreutz had said previously that if the bond failed to pass, the board would have to determine a “plan B” to address the district’s capacity and facility issues.

“We’re spending money on our elementaries, and that’s the way it’s going to be for a while,” Breitkreutz said.

As far as what a “plan B” could entail, Breitkreutz wasn’t sure.

“We’ve got to sit down and talk about that as a board,” he said.

Save for an address from Burklund and comments during the open discussion portion of the board meeting, talk of the bond vote was absent from the agenda.

“I think after something as big as this — we worked so hard, they worked so hard — let’s take a breath for a month and let it soak in,” Breitkreutz said.

When asked after the board meeting, members of the Save Our Schools committee said they — and they suspect other Raymond Central stakeholders — would support a bond to pay for upgrades at the district’s current facilities.

“Money’s already been invested in our communities, so fix what needs to be fixed and hire the staff we need,” said Save Our Schools member Tammy Sharping. “We’re not against putting money into the schools. We want things to be up to snuff.”

In light of the failed bond issue, Johnson said the board and district administration would continue facilities discussions in the coming months.