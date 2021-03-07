 Skip to main content
Quickbooks, Quicken training offered
Quickbooks, Quicken training offered

LINCOLN — two online courses from Nebraska Extension aim to equip farmers and ranchers with the skills and tools needed to improve financial record-keeping for their operations.

 Self-paced, free video courses for Quicken and Quickbooks teach the basics of both financial management software programs, which allow users to track transactions, separate expenses, generate whole-farm budgets and more.

 The courses have been produced by Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team and focus on the record-keeping needs of agricultural producers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use categories, tags, and memos and run common reports. 

 Registration for each course is available at farm.unl.edu/accounting.

This material is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28586.

 

