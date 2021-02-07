Progress made in victim advocacy across state

LINCOLN – On Jan. 27, Attorney General Doug Peterson was joined by Nebraska State Patrol Col. John A. Bolduc, State Forensic Nursing Coordinator Anne Boatright and Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers Executive Director Ivy Svoboda in announcing progress regarding victim advocacy in Nebraska. Their message focused on trainings for law enforcement, Nebraska Sexual Assault Payment Program reports and the Nebraska Sexual Assault Forensic Kit Tracking website.

This month, the Attorney General’s Office partnered with the Child Advocacy Centers in hosting over 100 law enforcement members from across Nebraska for the National Criminal Justice Training Center (NCJTC) two-day online training titled “Following the Evidence in Child Abuse and Child Exploitation Cases.”

“Protection of the most vulnerable in our state has been and will continue to be a top priority for our office,” stated Peterson.