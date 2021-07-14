Plenty of fun for all on Stir-Up schedule

ASHLAND – After waiting a whole year for Stir-Up to return, there is no end to the options for fun at this year’s community celebration.
The highlights of the three-day event include the Stir-Up coronation on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the high school, Saturday morning’s Kiddie Parade (9:30 a.m.) and Grand Parade (10 a.m.) and Sunday’s Car Show (starting at noon). But there are over 100 other activities sprinkled between these major events. For a complete schedule, go to Page 5.
Friday night fun includes an outdoor movie and the balloon glow, a new event for Stir-Up.
Saturday starts with a smile, as the youngsters will line up at i3Bank (formerly Bank of Ashland) for the annual Smile Contest.
Helicopter rides are back again this year. Take a thrilling spin over Ashland launching at 13th and Silver streets.
For the kids, there will be inflatables, bungee jump, mechanical bull ride, dunk tank and multiple other rides in the downtown area. Cheri O’s is hosting balloon twisters and clowns Ms. Shades and Pop Tart.
The AGHS FFA chapter will raffle off a goat and quilt on Saturday. Registration for the Kiddie Tractor Pull starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 17th and Silver.
After resting up for two years, local frogs will be ready to leap during The Gift Niche’s frog jumping contest, to be held on 15th Street north of Silver Street in the afternoon.
The ROC Youth Center is again hosting ROC’n the Park at Wiggenhorn Park in the evening.
A new event geared for the over-21 crowd is the Stir-Up Days Classic Putt Putt Golf Run, which will take participants from the Legion Beer Garden to other communities and back starting at noon.
Adults will gather for the washer tournament in the Chamber Beer Garden and bingo in the basement of St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday.
On Sunday, all ages can try their hand at arm wrestling at the Legion Club starting at 1 p.m.
The Ashland Public Library is holding a book sale on Saturday. On Sunday, the library will host artist Michael Jasorka, who will conduct a class for kids.
There will be a craft show on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the grass field north of the sand volleyball courts near Silver Street bridge.
For the sporty types, the Alumni Golf Tournament at the Ashland Golf Club kicks things off on Friday morning. For early risers, the Brickhouse will again host a 5k run and one and two-mile walk at 7 a.m.
