Plenty of fun for all on Stir-Up schedule

ASHLAND – After waiting a whole year for Stir-Up to return, there is no end to the options for fun at this year’s community celebration.

The highlights of the three-day event include the Stir-Up coronation on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the high school, Saturday morning’s Kiddie Parade (9:30 a.m.) and Grand Parade (10 a.m.) and Sunday’s Car Show (starting at noon). But there are over 100 other activities sprinkled between these major events. For a complete schedule, go to Page 5.

Friday night fun includes an outdoor movie and the balloon glow, a new event for Stir-Up.

Saturday starts with a smile, as the youngsters will line up at i3Bank (formerly Bank of Ashland) for the annual Smile Contest.

Helicopter rides are back again this year. Take a thrilling spin over Ashland launching at 13th and Silver streets.

For the kids, there will be inflatables, bungee jump, mechanical bull ride, dunk tank and multiple other rides in the downtown area. Cheri O’s is hosting balloon twisters and clowns Ms. Shades and Pop Tart.

The AGHS FFA chapter will raffle off a goat and quilt on Saturday. Registration for the Kiddie Tractor Pull starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 17th and Silver.