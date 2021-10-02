Panthers earn highest place at conference

MILFORD – The Blue River Panthers softball team earned two victories on Saturday, Sept. 25 and took home third place at the Southern Nebraska Conference Softball Tournament held at Milford High School. In the tournament they defeated Milford 9-3, Wilber-Clatonia 9-4, and then lost to Filmore Central/Exeter Milligan/Friend 7-5.
Against the Wolverines in the third place game, the Panthers fell behind 3-0 before coming back to tie the game up in the bottom half of the inning. The runs in the game came off a double by Autumn Lindsley to left field, a walk and then Ziemba grounded out scoring Renner.
Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, Blue River was able to take a 5-4 lead on a double hit by Carissa Schoenrock to right field and a single by Nicole Martensen.
The bases were loaded in the sixth on three straight singles by Sophia Renner, Meagan Jahde and Alexa Carter. Ziemba ended up singling to right scoring two, a ground out by Sierra Rhynalds to third drove in another run and then a single to center by Schoenrock scored the final run of the game for the Panthers.
On the mound, Lindsley pitched seven innings and gave up three runs with three strikeouts. Ziemba led Blue River in RBI with three in the game and Schoenrock had two.
“Defense and pitching were solid in this win,” Blue River Coach Greg Jahde said. “The win gave us a third-place finish at our conference tournament, the highest finish we have had in the tournament in over a decade.”
In the semifinal of the tournament against FCEMF, the Panthers put up a valiant effort against a team that run-ruled them just a little over a week earlier.
The Panthers scored one run in the first to take a 1-0 lead on a groundout by Schoenrock that drove in Jahde. In the third, singles by Rhynalds and Lindsley helped tie the game up.
FCEMF answered right back in the bottom half of the third with two runs of their own that gave them the two run lead they held onto the rest of the way.
Lindsley pitched six innings in the game, gave up six runs and recorded six strikeouts. Driving in two runs apiece were Rhynalds and Lindsley, while Schoenrock finished with one RBI.
After beating Milford in the David City Tournament, a week prior, Blue River was able to open up the SNC Tournament by beating the Eagles once again.
The second inning was key for the Panthers, who scored five runs to grab a lead they never relinquished. Those runs came on an error, singles by Jahde and Ziemba and a double by Rhynalds.
Earning her first of two wins on the day in the victory was Lindsley with one earned run, and one strike out in six innings of work. Jahde and Ziemba had two RBI in the game and Rhynalds, Carter, and Martensen all had one.
Blue River only has one game this week. It is their final regular season game at home in David City on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. against Milford.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.