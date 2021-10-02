Panthers earn highest place at conference

In the semifinal of the tournament against FCEMF, the Panthers put up a valiant effort against a team that run-ruled them just a little over a week earlier.

The Panthers scored one run in the first to take a 1-0 lead on a groundout by Schoenrock that drove in Jahde. In the third, singles by Rhynalds and Lindsley helped tie the game up.

FCEMF answered right back in the bottom half of the third with two runs of their own that gave them the two run lead they held onto the rest of the way.

Lindsley pitched six innings in the game, gave up six runs and recorded six strikeouts. Driving in two runs apiece were Rhynalds and Lindsley, while Schoenrock finished with one RBI.

After beating Milford in the David City Tournament, a week prior, Blue River was able to open up the SNC Tournament by beating the Eagles once again.

The second inning was key for the Panthers, who scored five runs to grab a lead they never relinquished. Those runs came on an error, singles by Jahde and Ziemba and a double by Rhynalds.

Earning her first of two wins on the day in the victory was Lindsley with one earned run, and one strike out in six innings of work. Jahde and Ziemba had two RBI in the game and Rhynalds, Carter, and Martensen all had one.