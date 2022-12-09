Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Dec. 8 1972)

A Lincoln man was hospitalized with a bullet wound in the neck; his wife was treated and released at the Lincoln General Hospital, and Saunders County Deputy Attorney Rett Inbody has filed assault charges against another Lincoln resident, Steven Burnett, 21, now being held by Lancaster County Police.

The shooting took place about 11 p.m. on a Valparaiso village street Friday, Dec. 1, following an argument between Mr. and Mrs. Gene Knipple, Lincoln.

According to information released by Inbody and investigating officers, an argument arose between Gene Knipple, 20, and his wife, Deborah. Mr. Knipple was in the process of beating his wife in the street when he was allegedly shot by Burnett.

Knipple was rushed to the Lincoln General Hospital with a bullet wound in the neck from a .22 caliber revolver. His condition was listed as fair and he was placed in intensive care. Monday his condition was reported as improved. His wife was treated for bruises and lacerations and released.

Burnett was arrested by Lan- caster County deputies and is being held on another charge, that of driving under suspension. Inbody filed assault charges against him Monday, and if he is released by Lancaster County, police will arrest him and bring him to Saunders County for a hearing. The charge filed was assault with a deadly weapon.

Inbody said Monday that it all depends right now on what Lancaster County does with Burnett. If he is jailed in Lincoln, Saunders County authorities will have to await his release from jail to bring him to Saunders County. If he is released on bond he will be placed under arrest and brought to Saunders County for the hearing.

Inbody also said that he expects Mrs. Knipple to file assault charges against her husband... that she had indicated she would this week, in conversation with him.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s office investigated the incident.

Sheriff Joe Divis reported that Mrs. Knipple, another woman, and three men were riding in a car in Valparaiso when Mr. Knipple appeared in the scene. She left the car in which she was riding and an argument developed.

It was then that Jim Tvrdy produced a .22 caliber revolver at the request of Burnett. It was allegedly the weapon that was used to shoot Gene Knipple, said the Sheriff.

Burnett, when he was stopped by Lancaster County deputies, had Mrs. Knipple in his car.

ECNC Conference volleyball champion Prague paced the All-Conference team with two of the six selections.

Dale Ann Urban and Sandy Ourada of the Pantherettes were named to the first team.

Jan Pacula of Mead, Terri Hancock of Yutan, Vicki Knop of Murdock and Jeanne Schmit of Fort Calhoun were the others earning first team recognition.

Two more Prague stars were selected to the second team. Eight girls were accorded this honor. Betty Perk and Sharon Janecek were the Pantherettes on the list. Others picked were Karen Johnson of Mead, Gwen Woita of Weston, Pam Huscher of Cedar Bluffs, Marcy Dobesh of East Butler, Robin Jorgensen of Waterloo and Marilyn Minzel of Malcolm.

25 Years Ago

(Dec. 8, 1997)

The new wooden bridge installed in Valparaiso in October now has a new 4-inch coat of hard surface. The bridge, constructed of specially manufactured wood, was produced by Hughes Brothers in Seward. It is the first such bridge to be built in Nebraska. Last week the final touch was put on the bridge, a coat of hard surface pavement.

Saunders County Highway Superintendent Bill Lindholm said his department hopes to install two more of the bridges in the county. The two possible locations Lindholm mentioned are approximately 5 and one-half miles east of Wahoo and near Red Cedar Lake west of Touhy. The bridge in Valparaiso was funded partly by the National Forestry Service. The eventual cost to the county after all funds are received will only be 10%.

Currently, the highway department is applying for more such funds for the two new bridges.

Ceresco followed in the footsteps of its neighbor to the west when it signed a 10-year agreement with the local Natural Resources District last month.

Ceresco’s neighbor, Valparaiso, was the first community in the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District to agree to become a Community Water System Protection Area. Ceresco is the third.

Clean water is especially important to Ceresco since it had to construct a new well field eight years ago. The well field, located two and one-half miles north of town, went into service in December of 1989.

Ceresco’s in-town wells are now used only in case of emergencies, such as a temporary power failure last summer. The water in those wells has a high nitrate con- centration, which can be harmful to pregnant women and children. The water is mainly used for fire protection.

The NRD has already established the water system protection area for Ceresco. The area was determined with the help of computer models and takes into account water sources the village might draw from over the next 20 years. Signs will be put up to indicate the boundaries. Now the village must do a survey of all potential contaminant sources in that area.

10 Years Ago

(Nov. 13, 2012)

A position in the Saunders County Clerk’s officer that has been open for more than two years will soon be filled.

At the Dec. 4 meeting of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, the board voted to allow Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren the funds needed to fill a position she purposefully did not fill within her office.

“Two years ago, I made the decision not to fill that position because the county was in a bit of a financial bind,” explained Lindgren. “That decision has ended up hurting the staff in my office,”

Lindgren noted that with one less person in her office her staff has had to split up that workload. Excluding Lindgren, the office currently has three full-time employees, and also employs a temporary employee.

While some duties, such as vehicle titling, have been removed from her office’s responsibility, Lindgren said other duties have been added to take their place. Additional election and payroll requirements have added to the workload.

Last week’s meeting marked the second time Lindgren brought this request to the board during the current fiscal year. She also requested permission to fill the open position while the board was working on the county’s budget.

At that time, Lindgren was asked to wait until after the November General Election, to see whether her workload decreased.

“And that workload has not gone down,” said Lindgren.

To make it through valuation protests, Lindgren brought in a temporary employee. That employee continued through the election and is still working in the office.

“We need that extra person, and I’m running out of time to be able to keep that person on as a temp,” said Lindgren.

The board voted to go ahead and allow Lindgren to fill the position. The additional money that will be needed will be added to Lindgren’s budget at the end of the fiscal year.