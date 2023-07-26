50 Years Ago (July 26, 1973)

Saunders County Sheriff Joe Divis reported that a ruckus at the Gay Way Skating Rink at Ashland Saturday night brought police officers from a wide area into the community to stop what was first reported to be a riot.

As it turned out there was a scuffle at the rink with several people involved, but no serious injury or damage was reported.

Sheriff Divis said that two busloads of Omaha teenagers had traveled to Ashland for a skating party and that another four or five car loads had arrived later. It was then that the scuffle broke out.

One lad was removed from the skating rink by the rescue unit for his own protection, but was not injured. The fracas involved about 25 state troopers, policemen and Saunders County Deputies. Ashland police chief Sanford Wolkow said the disturbance started when one of the party crashers fell on one of the youths from the buses.

Larry Frahm, manager of the rink, said the same group of youths from Wesley House in Omaha had been going to Ashland to skate for the past three years, but had stopped for a time when friction developed among them seven months ago.

He said when the disturbance first broke out, the youths involved in the skating mishap were told to leave and they would be given their money back, but they refused.

There were several fights outside the skating rink and other fights inside the buses had to be broken up.

25 Years Ago (July 30, 1998)

The Yutan 18 and Under softball team competed in the Class A Regional Tournament this past weekend in Omaha hoping to get a chance to play in the Nationals.

Yutan was able to defeat the Unionville (Kan.) Raiders but fell to the Topeka Jayhawks and Kansas City Sports Specialists.

“I thought the girls played great in the tournament,” said Yutan Coach Ruth Hagemann. “We competed well against the best teams in the region.”

Yutan defeated the Unionville Raiders 1-0 in the opening round of regional play.

Lissa Hagemann scored the only run of the game in the first inning when she crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Shelley Hagemann and Danae Wolcott combined to pitch the two-hit shutout.

Yutan pounded out three hits in the contest. Lynsey Moline had a double in the second inning. Lissa Hagemann had a hit in the third and Shelley Hagemann had a hit in the fifth.

“We played very well defensively against Unionville,” said Hageman.

“We played error-free the entire game.”

Yutan’s next game was a heartbreaking loss to the Topeka Jayhawks 1-0 in nine innings of play.

An error in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed the Jayhawks to score the only run of the game.

“We played our best game of the tournament against Topeka,” Hagemann said. “The girls played close to error-free.”

Wolcott and Shelley Hagemann combined to limit them to six hits in the game.

The extra inning loss to the Jayhawks forced Yutan into the lower bracket to face the Topeka game,” said Hagemann. “We just couldn’t get things going. Hagemann was pleased with her team’s effort in Regionals and throughout the entire season.

Yutan qualified for Regionals when they captured Fourth Place at the Class A State Tournament in early July.

“I feel good about the season,” Hagemann said. “The girls worked hard to play at the Class A level.”

After months of discussion the list of county offices that will get a new home is final.

During their regular meeting Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors approved a list of county offices to relocate into a downtown offices in Wahoo.

Those offices include: Planning

and Zoning, Veterans Services, County Surveyor, Youth Services, Senior Services and Handi-Van. The offices’ new home has been waiting for them since earlier this year, when the county purchased the former CORANCO building at 429 Linden Street.

Following a needs assessment study by Khrounek Povondra Architects, a list of offices was suggested that might best utilize the approximately 3,600 square feet.

Those six offices were cited as the most desirable to move because they deal with less public traffic than some of the other county offices, alleviating some potential parking problems with the down-town location.

Besides moving the offices to the existing office space, the board discussed the possibility of finishing the garage space for future office space if needed.

The future of the house currently housing Youth, Senior and Handi-Van services was also discussed. It was mentioned that it might be torn down to allow for a larger parking lot for the courthouse.

Marvin made the motion to approve moving those six offices as soon as a moving schedule was established by them. Karen Johnson seconded the motion. It passed on a vote of 6-1 with Bob Gottschalk voting no.

10 Years Ago (July 27, 2013)

The recent creation of a priority list should ensure that bridge repairs are done more quickly in Saunders County.

According to Saunders County Public Works Director Steve Mika, the list was compiled in order to prioritize the bridge repairs.

Some of the bridges, he said, will be able to be repaired by the county while others will be contracted.

There were 24 priority bridges.

Mika stated that a bridge is classified as 20 feet or more.

In Saunders County, there are more than 200 structures that are not considered a bridge by the county because they are less than 20 feet in length.

Some of these are also in need of repair.

“It’s an ongoing problem,” Mika stated.

During this current fiscal year, the county has budgeted to repair two of the main bridge projects.

One project will cost approximately $700,000, while the other will cost about $800,000.

“These are estimates,” added Mika.

The first priority project is located on County Road Nine, between county roads P and T. This project includes three bridges on that stretch of road.

The second priority project is located on County Road A, between county roads 14 and 15.

While these two projects are scheduled to be completed during this fiscal year, Mika said there is really no way of knowing how long it will take to have all the bridges repaired.

“It isn’t so much the time,” he said. “It’s the money.”

Mika added that some of the projects will be able to receive aid as federal aid projects. This would allow the federal government to pick up 80 percent of the cost.

Other projects that don’t include bridges must also be taken into consideration. Mika explained that all of the funds cannot be directed toward bridge repair.

“I can’t spend all my budget on this,” he said. “We still have paved roads we need to overlay, too.”