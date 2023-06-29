40 Years Ago (1983)

The Lincoln Agency of Aging, through an agreement with the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, will be providing van transportations for persons in rural Lancaster County.

Service will be provided Monday through Friday, with each day serving a different area of the county. Service is available in communities and outlying residences of each area.

The Lancaster County Board set a contribution of $1.50 per one-way trip for service on Lancaster County Rural Transit.

Some of the people of Prairie Home have organized to protest the suggestion that the speed limit through town be raised to 35 miles per hour.

A town meeting was held on June 26 to discuss their further actions concerning the proposed speed change. Some of the issues discussed and approved were: 1) the group’s name will be Concerned Citizens Against the proposed Speed Change; 2) the group will continue the campaign to get signatures on an open letter to the Lancaster County Commissioners, stating their views. This letter is presently at the Farmer’s Bank of Prairie Home; 3) that the group will attempt to get equal coverage in all news media; 4) the group will contact an attorney; and 5) the group will support the installation of two signs, in order to solve the problem of the maximum 30 mile per hour speed drop statute.

This action came in light of some statements made by County Engineer Don Thomas, who had told the County Commissioners that the current speed limit signs in Prairie Home are not legal. He said they are invalid for two reasons: 1) because there is no record that they had ever been approved by the county; and 2) they violate the state statute which allows for a maximum of 20 miles per hour from one speed limit sign to another.

30 Years Ago (1993)

The Waverly Post Office and two businesses in Eagle were vandalized or burglarized during the past two weeks.

Waverly Postmaster Dennis Sasek said that the small, glass windows on the front of three post office boxes in the downtown Waverly post office’s front lobby box section were smashed and that three boxes were badly damaged in an attempt to pry them open.

The vandalism occurred sometime between Friday night, June 18, and early Saturday morning, June 19, he said, noting that the offenses were investigated by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Doors opening on the post office’s front lobby, that includes the box section, are never locked to allow boxholders 24-hour access to their mail, but if the vandalism continues, that situation could change.

The co-op elevator and the Golden Eagle Lounge were the targets of burglars in nearby Eagle last week.

According to reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, both locations were burglarized in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 23.

Nearly 200 individuals from 50 communities attended the 1993 Nebraska Jaycees’ Conference and Local Officers’ Training School June 4-6 at Central Community College-Hastings Campus. Representing the Waverly Jaycees were Steve Bayne, Lea Dobbins and Randy Noonan.

Participants are newly elected officers at the local, regional and state levels. They received training for their new positions, attended sessions on stress and humor, dissatisfied customers, fund-raising and other topics and had the opportunity to network with Jaycees from across Nebraska.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Waverly High School finished second at the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) national convention and contests at Louisville, Ky. last week, marking the best finish ever in that category by a Nebraska entry.

Waverly High sent a record 18 students in six competitive categories to the to the June 21-25 national convention, with Michele Weaver, Janine Uhrlaub, Heather Priess, Mike Weaver, Ryan Smith, Aaron Hummel, John Graham and Matt Hill teaming to place second in the Chapter Business category.

In the Chapter Business Contest, teams are given an agenda and then are required to run a meeting using “Roberts rules of order.”

The Waverly group made Friday’s finals after competing in a preliminary round on Wednesday.

Also competing at the national level from Waverly were Bryan Evans in automotive service technology; Matt Huber in carpentry; Matt Geiler in advertising and design; Amber Dames, Nicki Juricek, Amber Rodgers, Angie Thiel, Leah Terrano, Angie Schneider and Tesha Applebee in opening and closing ceremonies; and Michele Weaver in job interview competition.

None of these entries finished first, second or third, and said that formal results and for these contestants would be forwarded to him some time in weeks.

Cowboys from several states and all around Nebraska showed up at the Ashland Rodeo Grounds to compete against each other on Saturday evening in the fifth annual Bull Bash.

The OxBow Trail Wranglers hosted the bull riding event with three local cowboys ending up in the top five spots.

Local cowboys who competed in the BOA and NFPB sanctioned event were Will Roberts, Shawn Mason, Jason Beetison and Doug Loftus of Ashland, K.C. Erhardt and Mark Warner of Wahoo and Chad Whatley of Ceresco.

Beetison came in second with a score of 78 in the first round and 80 in the second.

Roberts rode for a total of 140 to take third in the event, while Eric Hopp of Revere, Mo., came in fourth in points with a total of 85 and Whatley took the fifth spot in points with a ride that earned him a 75.

The OxBow Trail Wranglers will bring more rodeo action to Ashland with the Stampede Rodeo during Stir-Up Days on July 19 and 20.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Weather permitting, a fog seal project has been completed on N-43 south of Eagle, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads. A fog seal is oil sprayed onto the surface of a newer road to seal the fine cracks.

State maintenance forces will be doing a fog seal from Reference Post 22.3 to Reference Post 30.27 Eagle south to Palmyra. The work took one day. Traffic was reduced to one-lane.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane northbound and southbound from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect delays and are urged to take an alternate route. The work is anticipated to be completed in July.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors approved Larry Ruth of Walton taking the Board seat previously held by Dean Petersen, who resigned in March. Ruth was sworn-in immediately after the Board’s approval at its June 19 meeting.

Ruth represents the NRD’s Subdistrict 4, which includes much of southern Lancaster County and a portion of southeast Lincoln. He will serve the remainder of Petersen’s term, which expires at the end of 2014.