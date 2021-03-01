DWIGHT – Robert A. Holley, 60, of Dwight was born on Jan 31, 1960 and passed away on Feb. 18, 2020.

He is survived by children, Michael Holley (Christine Buckley) of San Simeon, Calif., Sarah Holley (Cody Smola) of Dwight; brother, Michael Holley of Valparaiso; sister-in-law, Tammie Holley of Valparaiso; nieces and nephews, Alex (Kinna) Holley of Lincoln, Olivia (Chris) Gold of Omaha, Frances Holley of Valparaiso, Thomas Holley of Lincoln and great-niece, Coral Holley of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by wife, Bjorg Sandok Holley; parents, James and Evelyn (Funnel) Holley; brothers, Jim and Pat Holley.

Graveside service was held on Feb. 27 at Valparaiso Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to the family for future designation.

Wadlow Rozanek Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.