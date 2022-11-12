Rasmussen will represent state as delegate to National FFA Convention

50 Years Ago

(Nov. 8, 1972)

Scott Grieser has been elected president of the Student Council at Wahoo Junior High School.

Grieser defeated Kelly Hengen and Steve Herbener for the office as most of the sixth, seventh and eighth graders participated in the election.

Andy Chapman was selected to fill the post of vice president. Tim Monson also ran for that position. Kris Armstrong was elected secretary-treasurer.

Candidates gave campaign speeches in an all school assembly prior to the election.

Home room representatives and alternates were chosen to complete the student council.

Beth Oden and Jim Martens were selected from the sixth grade. Alternates are Craig Gottschalk and Bret Johnson. Steve Buchanan and Sherm Johnson were chosen from the seventh grade. Dwayne Koranda and Jay Sila are the alternates. Jay Loerch and Steve Herbener were selected from the eighth grade. Kelly Hengen and Jackie Jordan are alternates.

Projects of the student council so far have been an all school party, a yo-yo tournament and a “Keep the School Grounds Clean” program.

As the Wahoo Community Chest heads towards the deadline of Nov. 15, officials reported Monday that “it certainly looks good for this year.”

According to Jerry Volin, president, with just a week remaining it appears as if the fund may hit its goal of $12,000. He said that to date a total of $4,662.86 had been received in cash and pledges from the residential area and another $1,733.00 has come in from the professional, industrial and business areas.

The total funds to date are $6,395.86.

He pointed out that only about one-third of the professional, industrial and business area had been reported to date, but expects the remainder to pick up the slack so that the goal will be reached.

Anyone not having been contacted may bring or send their money to Volin at the First National Bank of Wahoo, or to Kurt Bromm, chairman, at the law offices of Edstrom and Bromm in Wahoo.

The campaign began Oct. 16, 1972.

25 Years Ago

(Nov. 6, 1997)

Yutan got a shot to avenge an early season loss to Malcolm at last week’s East Central Nebraska Conference volleyball tournament.

The Chieftains took advantage of the opportunity by pinning a 13-15, 15-12, 15-6 loss on the Clippers.

Malcolm sprinted out to a 9-2 first set lead, and went on to 15-13.

“It took us awhile to get mentally into the game,” Yutan Head Coach Sandy Schnabel said. Unfortunately, we spotted them too many points and couldn’t come back to win.”

The two teams played to an 8-8 tie midway through the second set.

The Clippers scored the next four points, taking a 12-8 lead. Yutan responded with seven unanswered points, forcing a third set.

“We carried some momentum from the first game into the second game,” Schnabel said referring to her team’s early 7-3 second set lead.

Yutan got out to a 9-0 lead in the third set, and went on to claim the ECNC crown, with a 15-6 set win.

Jenn Nelson and Annie Thomas led the Yutan attack, picking up 14 and 13 kills respectfully.

Brenda Simons did the setting for the attackers. The 5-foot-5 senior was 75 of 76 with 31 ace assists. Shelley Haglemann was a perfect 22 of 22 passing the ball.

The tournament crown was the sixth straight ECNC championship for the Chieftains.

Yutan had to get past a pesky Mead team in the semifinal round.

Mead put a scare into the Chieftains, by claiming the first set 15-10.

“We attacked the ball very poorly,” Schnabel said. “We had a team kill efficiency of .039, which is the lowest we have had all season long.”

Schnabel credited the tough Mead defense for her team’s poor first set performance.

Mead jumped out to a 12-6 second set lead, and looked to be on their way to an upset win.

Yutan responded to the deficit, by scoring the next nine points, evening match by one set apiece.

“We showed a lot of maturity, coming back from 6-12,” Schnabel said.

Yutan also defeated Waterloo 15-2, 15-8 in first round ECNC action.

A Mead student will help decide the future direction of the National FFA Organization this November at the 70th National FFA Convention. Drawing more than 44,000 FFA members and guests, this is the world’s largest annual youth convention.

Matt Rasmussen, 19, president of the Nebraska FFA Association, will represent the state as an official delegate to the convention Nov. 13 to 15 in Kansas City, Missouri. Rasmussen will join 475 state FFA officers from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands who will conduct the business of the National FFA organization during special sessions of the convention.

Rasmussen is the son of Larry and Melinda Rasmussen of Mead and is a member of the Mead FFA Chapter.

The national FFA convention is the culmination of a year’s activities for FFA members. Opportunities for personal growth and leadership development are presented by educational and motivational speakers.

Rasmussen will also be competing Nov. 12 in the National FFA Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event in Kansas City, Missouri, during the 70th National FFA Convention.

Rasmussen is coached by Philip Miller, FFA advisor.

10 Years Ago

(Nov. 8, 2012)

An ongoing waterline project in Yutan may finally be nearing an end. Yutan City Administrator

Gary Duncan reported late last week that most of the installation work should be completed on the new water line within two weeks.

The project involves replacing portions of the city’s main water line. Originally, it was built using either 4-inch or 6-inch pipe, and Duncan said this is no longer sufficient. They are replacing the current line with 12-inch pipe that will extend along Second Street.

Among other things, the new water line should provide the increased water volume and pressure required by Yutan High School for its sprinkler system.

The total estimated cost for the project is $515,000.

The completion of the project is good news, said Duncan, as the project has already extended well beyond the original completion deadline.

“It was supposed to be done on July 1,” said Duncan.

A vote of the council extended the completion deadline for contractor Valley Corp to July 21. However, that date has now come and Duncan said that, according to the contract, the contractor would be penalized $500 for every day that it ran over that July 1 deadline.

When the deadline was extended, Duncan said the understanding was the contractor would not be penalized, provided the work was done by July 21. If the work ran over that date, as has happened, then the penalty was to be reinstituted retroactive to the original July 1 date.

Duncan added that many area residents expressed concerns as the project continued to lag behind.

“We’ve had a lot of calls from people,” he said. “They were worried about what might happen if we ran into winter weather.”

Last Friday, Duncan said he’d gotten some very good news.

“They’re nearly done,” he said on Friday.”

Arrests have been made following a series of mailbox vandalisms in Saunders County rural areas.

According to Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz, four Wahoo juveniles were arrested on Nov. 3, following an investigation by the sheriff’s department, the Wahoo Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Given the age of the suspects, Stukenholtz said their names could not be released. However, he confirmed that they were all high school aged and attended one of the high schools in Wahoo.

The mailbox vandalisms started in mid to late October.

Although it has been difficult to get firm numbers, Stukenholtz said his department estimates that there were approximately 30 victims. Reports came predominantly out of the rural areas near Wahoo, Mead, Weston and Colon.

“There may also been a few within the city of Wahoo,” added Stukenholtz.

“It appears that they went out in five different occasions and vandalized five to seven mailboxes a night.”

The total damage done is thought to be between $1,000 and $1,500.