Raymond Central Bond Issue

Editor,

I don’t know the particulars, but it seems to me every time a bond issue passes, we lose a chunk of our tax base. Looks like through the years we have lost over 20,000 acres. So when they say build it for opt-ins ($10,000 from the state per student) it doesn’t even come close to the acres we keep losing. I once saw a sign on the last bond issue, “Built it and they will come.” In our case, it is “Build it and they will leave.” How can we continue this trend of building and having our tax base leave?

Looking at the elementary map, it seems Ceresco overcrowding is a simple solution. Everyone east of 14th Street to Ceresco and everyone west to Valparaiso. There is room to grow since the capacity is 420 and there are only 288 students. Why are they talking $29 million to build onto these, when they already have enough room? Sure they need updates and a new school would also in 10 years. Where is the building fund money going?

There are a lot of people who work at the Nebraska state capitol, Lincoln High School and Lincoln elementary schools. If it were up to Raymond Central patrons these would all be cleared out and razed. Because they were all built about the same time as Valparaiso elementary. Of course, 20 years (Ceresco) is enough for them.

I will live with the decision of the voters. But if a school district ends up bordering me with much lower taxes, what will I do? You might laugh, but when I walk up the hill and look south two miles, I see Raymond Central High School. When I turn around and look north one mile, I see East Butler school district. It’s called the domino effect and we might see one like we have never seen before. Is everyone ready to take on even more tax burden when we lose another 20,000 acres? It is going to happen if this bond issue passes. History tells us that.

Doug Watson, Ceresco