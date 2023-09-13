Tim Reeder, M: 402-612-3833, tim.reeder@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Impressive indeed, this magnificent estate is perched at the very top of The Hamptons, Elkhorn's most prestigious luxury acreage community. Featuring an astounding total of 6 generously sized bedrooms and 7 lavish baths, this home offers an abundance of walk-in closets and ample built-ins, ensuring your storage needs are met with elegance. Numerous updates include roof/gutters, fresh exterior and interior paint, and carpet on both the first and second floors. Additionally, it boasts a spacious 4-car garage. Inside, you are greeted by a brilliantly illuminated, fully finished walk-out lower level, offering an abundance of space along with several versatile flex rooms. The main floor features an awe-inspiring 2-story Great Room with a beautiful stone fireplace and offering panoramic views to the rolling hills to the east. Additionally, you will find a huge kitchen, a maintenance-free deck, a circular