Kori Krause, M: 402-679-0007, kori_krause@yahoo.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Only the best will do.This amazing totally updated 1.5 story home is designed for entertaining on this highly desirable Woodcliff Lake home.Anything or everything you could possible want/need is right here sitting on this oversized lot.1 pool,1outdoor kit.,1hot tub,1 2023 Godfrey 24’ pontoon boat 1boat lift, 2docks,1 ice machine,1hidden door,2staircases,2 DW, 2trash compactors,2softeners,2water heaters,2outdoor fireplaces,2micro/convect.ovens,3 kit.,(1outdoor)3fireplaces,3Wall iPads to control home’s devices, 4ovens,4heat stations for tile,5car heated gar.(2 car also has a/c),5BA,6BR.The numbers really add up.Come live your best life in this sensational Woodcliff propty.Woodcliff loves its 3 restaurants that all host bands,the marina&the"C"store ice-cream shop.This gated comm. has full-time security.The list of fun is almost endless for all seasons,fishing,jet skiing,water sports,pontooning,golfcart riding,4