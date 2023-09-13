Dustin Hill, M: 402-850-1611, dustin.hill@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home Not For Sale --- Ideal Designs Custom Homes custom 2 Story plan 5 Bed/5 bath situated on a highly desired Bluewater estate lot with 195 ft of sandy beachfront overlooking the "no wake" portion of the lake or as residents like to call "Party Cove". Boasting over 5500 finished square feet of luxury living space You will have to see for yourself the attention to detail and quality finish as the amenities are too many to list including ceiling heights of 12 ft on main, high end appliances, custom tile throughout, custom closets. Outside you will find the perfect space to entertain with 2 covered patios with amazing water views in every direction. When you are done playing in the lake hop right into the pool to cool off and relax. AMA Agent has equity and Seller is a licensed real estate agent in Nebraska