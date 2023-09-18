Kawa Hamidi, M: 402-682-1449, kawa.hamidi@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Exquisite Easton Ranch by Empire Estates is nested on a daylight lot in one of Omaha's premier subdivisions, the Coventry Ridge. This luxurious 5 bed, 3 bath, 3-car garage ranch features 10ft high ceilings on the main level, an open kitchen concept with custom-made hard wood, soft closing shaker-style cabinets and luxury quartz and granite countertops, a beautiful wet bar with quartz and granite countertops in the basement, walk in pantry, walk in shower in the master bedroom, a covered composite deck and a lot of other luxuries to mention! Another highlight of the Easton Ranch is its large windows which bring in lots of natural light, a heated garage with an EV charging station, and the use of enhanced insulation methods and high efficiency furnace and water heater to keep it energy efficient. The builder will provide a 10-year structural warranty for your peace of mind.