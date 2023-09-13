John Miles, M: 402-598-0598, john@anewhome4you.com, https://www.anewhome4you.com - Stunning new floorplan by R&A Builders. Banks of windows offer an outstanding view of the lake & wildlife. Luxury finishes throughout. Gourmet Kitchen & upscale appliances. Oversize 4 car garage. Huge Primary Suite with large windows, soaking tub & walk in shower. Graceful curved staircase leads to the fully finished basement. $100,000 allowance to finish basement included in the price. All details & finishes are subject to change until specifications are approved by both the buyer and the Builder - confirm with Listing agent.