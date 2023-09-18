Welcome to this Coastal Farmhouse on a no wake cove in a quiet cul-de-sac at Bluewater Lake. This home features 4 bedrooms (add closet to Library for 4th bedroom) and 3 baths. 2 laundry rooms. Kitchen features a large GE Monogram range with double oven, double wide fridge freezer, Advantium oven, and many other amenities. This home was designed by Foundry Home Interior Design and has a list of furniture that is also available to purchase. The 2 story great room features a beautiful linear fireplace and lots of windows. Polished concrete floors throughout the whole main level make this a lake/sand/pool low maintenance dream. The Primary suite features large vaulted ceilings with wood beams, fireplace, steam shower, and bidet smart toilet. The outdoor living features include pool, outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower, beautiful landscaping, and large covered patio for entertaining. Huge beach and includes boat dock, boat lift, and jetski lift. Closing to be after December 15. Agent has equity