Matthew J Zuroski, M: 402-616-7576, matt.zuroski@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Introducing a stunning Highland Builders custom high-end two-story home, located in the coveted Elkhorn South school district. This remarkable residence boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an oversized three-car garage. The open concept design seamlessly connects the kitchen and living room, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere. The primary bedroom offers unparalleled luxury with a sizable en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Each bedroom has its own access to a bathroom for added convenience. Highland Builders' unique style and exceptional craftsmanship shine throughout this extraordinary property. Experience refined living at its finest in this prestigious home.