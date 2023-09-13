Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, Nic.Luhrs@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending CONTRACT PENDING! Enjoy this beautifully remodeled home in The Farm! This move in ready property sits on almost an acre of land in a quiet cul-de-sac. The 1.5-story home features a large great room, features a floor to ceiling fireplace, and 3 walls of windows overlooking the yard. Primary bedroom was added to the main level including a steam shower! Exterior of the home was painted in 2021 and has newer roof/gutters. The Farm neighborhood has a 50 acre recreational area that leads to the Elkhorn river with miles of trails. Inexpensive living costs with the community well and low tax levy!!