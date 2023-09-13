Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Remarkable completely updated masterpiece. This beautiful home overlooks the Elkhorn River and the Valley below. Spectacular views of sunsets, nature, and wildlife. Don't miss out on a house that has been updated from top to bottom with high-end finishes. This rare gem also has two laundry rooms, plenty of space to entertain, an outdoor hot tub, and a brand-new large deck. The kitchen has all new appliances and an ice maker. The basement features a wet bar and another ice machine in what could be a 2nd kitchen or act as a mother-in-law suite. The house also comes with a reverse osmosis system, outdoor cameras, a heated garage, and finished garage floors. With well over an acre of land, and plenty of room for a pool this 4 bed, 4 bath has it all.