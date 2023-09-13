Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Open Sun 1-3 This Sanctuary home offers design features for the discriminating homebuyer on a .80 acre private cul-de-sac lot. Not your typical West O home, this timeless take on Midcentury Modern architecture utilizes commercial level construction quality and zero entry access. Open concept w sliding doors front & back - opening to outdoor living spaces. Inside, the south side of home is devoted to primary: massive bath, walk-in shower, huge closet w peninsula & enormous bedroom with fireplace w access to deck w electronic screen & gas line. Two beds up, 2 down w 5 baths. Huge LL w kitchenette & workout room (or movie). Both north and south garages (his and hers) drop zones (south has laundry). Both 2 car garages (4 total) have epoxy flooring, drain, hot and cold water. Geothermal, heated floors wherever there is concrete or tile flooring, tankless water heaters & more. Control 4 whole home automation