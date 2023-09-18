Welcome home to this wonderful quality-built ranch style home in Ceresco that has a blank slate with no neighbors behind it! This 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home features an open-concept with finished basement and GIANT 4 stall garage. The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with laundry room, living room, kitchen and dining room. In the walk-out basement you'll find 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large rec room and plenty of storage. This home also features amazing custom cabinets (built locally), a beautiful covered deck with maintenance free composite decking, LP SmartSide siding, a storm shelter, underground sprinklers and sod. You won't want to miss this one! Completed now and ready to move in!