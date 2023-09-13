Come check out little piece of heaven! This horse-riding inspired property has so many features. The home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and over 5600 sq ft of living space. The mail level has a large open concept living room w/fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features include a large island with plenty of seating space, granite counter tops, pantry and gas cooktop. Primary bedroom suite features a large primary bathroom with separate shower, garden tub, and double vanities. Downstairs you will find the basement has a large family room w/fireplace, 3rd bedroom with jack & jill attached bathroom, and office space. As you head outside the 20 acres has many features for the horse riding enthusiast. The property features 2 24x36 storage buildings, 22x92 heated storage building, 70x104 indoor riding arena and a 8 stall stable with office and running water in each stable. The property includes 3 pasture area with pole and cable cord fencing that make up about 10 acres of the property.