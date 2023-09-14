3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,200
Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Francis" by Hildy Homes. He is a mo…
Marj Carlson, M: 402-990-2062, marj@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Beautiful updated and well maintained 5 bed, 6 bath, 3 car …
Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, Nic.Luhrs@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Luxury lake living at its finest! This fully remodeled Westshores…
Tim Reeder, M: 402-612-3833, tim.reeder@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Impressive indeed, this magnificent estate is perched a…
Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Open Sun 1-3 This Sanctuary home offers design features f…