Incredible opportunity to own your very own affordable acreage in the highly desired Ashland school district. With just over 3 acres, this acreage has tons of potential featuring a 3 bed 2 bath home, 1st floor laundry, primary suite, with a large deck to take in the beautiful views this acreage has offer. The basement is raw and unfinished. The poured walls and cement pad are waiting for a future attached garage to be built, and there is a 40'X 60' building for all your toys. Don't let this one get away.
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $335,000
