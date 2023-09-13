Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Whether you seek a serene retreat, a luxurious entertainer's paradise, or a unique investment opportunity, this 125-acre oasis w/ stunning views is the epitome of refined living. Upon entering the property, you'll be greeted by the equestrian space, featuring a magnificent 7-stable horse building complete w/a reception area & indoor riding area. Whether you're an avid rider or a horse enthusiast, this facility is sure to impress and provide a haven for your equine companions. An office building conveniently holds a kitchen/break room, 6 offices, conference room, & reception. This property boasts 3 massive utility/commercial buildings, perfect for storage or housing construction equipment. These structures offer vast space, allowing you to conveniently store tools, machinery, and materials required for various projects. Lastly, don't forget about the tranquility and peace the private lake has to