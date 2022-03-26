Omaha man pleads not guilty in child sexual assault case

WAHOO – A not guilty plea has been entered in a case of alleged child sexual assault in Saunders County.

On March 14, Nicholas Bressman of Omaha entered the plea during arraignment in Saunders County District Court. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for May 23.

The alleged incident happened in Yutan in 2020. After an investigation by the Yutan Police Department, a forensic interview and medical examination of the victim at a child advocacy center in Omaha and a DNA test, probable cause was established to charge Bressman with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, a class 1B felony.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bressman in September 2020. Bressman was arrested by the Omaha Task Force on Sept. 24, 2020 and transported to Saunders County Corrections in Wahoo.

A bond review hearing on Oct. 1, 2020, set Bressman’s bond at $10,000. The case was bound over to District Court on Feb. 17, 2022.

Julie Reiter has been appointed special prosecutor for Saunders County in this case.

