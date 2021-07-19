MALMO – Wilma Crist Tunender, 78, of Malmo, passed away on July 16, 2021 at her home. She was born Aug. 30, 1942 at North Loup, to Rolland and Marie Burke. Wilma grew up in Ainsworth, and spent most of her life there. She was married to Richard Crist on Sept. 12, 1958, on their ranch south of Ainsworth and added to this family four children: Randy, Becky, Teresa and Mike. Richard and Wilma were married for 17 years. Wilma married Eugene Tunender on Oct. 25, 1991 at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Eugene Tunender of Malmo; her children, Randy (Deb) Crist of Ceresco, Becky (Terry) Shinn of Wilber, Terry (Abe) Abuwisha of Grand Island and Mike (Lisa) Crist of Lincoln; step-children, Debbie (Bruce) Hamik of Atkinson and Daniel Tunender of Fremont; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Wilma will be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and caregivers.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Pete and Louise Smith; parents, Rolland and Marie Burke; sister, Ethel Wilkening; brothers, Gerald, Harold and Donny Burke; first husband, Richard Crist and grandsons Kalvin Crist, Jeremy Crist, and Billy “Joe” Lamb.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, 911 N. Linden St., Wahoo. Followed by funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Scott Jensen officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 22 at the Ainsworth Zion Lutheran Church, 318 E. Fourth St., Ainsworth. Pastor George Williams will be officiating.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service.
Burial will follow the funeral at the Ainsworth Cemetery located two miles south on South Pine Street.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
