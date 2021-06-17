WAHOO – Wilma A. Yeager, 97 of Wahoo, formerly of Malcolm, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born March 20, 1924 in Weston to Frank and Emma (Vavra) Milacek. She graduated from Weston High School in 1941 and was united in marriage to Raymond Osmera in June of 1941. Later she married Robert Yeager on Sept. 10, 1966 at Fairhill Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. Wilma worked as a secretary for 30 years for Burlington Northern Railroad.
She was a former member of St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, traveling to Europe, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and the Colorado Rockies.
Wilma is survived by her children, Carolyn (Dick) Garner of Lincoln, Ken (Cher) Yeager of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Kliment of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Mike (Mary Jane) Garner of Broken Bow, Mark Garner of Malcolm, Amanda (Chris) Swihart of Lincoln, Jennifer (Jim) Woita of Malmo, Jeff (Miranda) Kliment of Valparaiso; great-grandchildren, Anne Marie Garner of McCook, Tyrel Garner of Pierce, Yance Garner of Broken Bow, Dustin, Tanner and Cameron Woita of Malmo, Mikayla Garner of Lincoln, Ben and Morgan Kliment of Valparaiso; sister, Maxine Barnhill of Fremont; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond Osmera and Robert Yeager; sisters, Gertrude Meduna and Mildred Novak and son-in-law, Robert Kliment.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 18 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo. Pastor Bob Hayden will officiate.
Visitation is Friday, June 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in care family for future designations.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.