WAHOO – Wilma A. Yeager, 97 of Wahoo, formerly of Malcolm, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born March 20, 1924 in Weston to Frank and Emma (Vavra) Milacek. She graduated from Weston High School in 1941 and was united in marriage to Raymond Osmera in June of 1941. Later she married Robert Yeager on Sept. 10, 1966 at Fairhill Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. Wilma worked as a secretary for 30 years for Burlington Northern Railroad.

She was a former member of St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, traveling to Europe, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and the Colorado Rockies.

Wilma is survived by her children, Carolyn (Dick) Garner of Lincoln, Ken (Cher) Yeager of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Kliment of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Mike (Mary Jane) Garner of Broken Bow, Mark Garner of Malcolm, Amanda (Chris) Swihart of Lincoln, Jennifer (Jim) Woita of Malmo, Jeff (Miranda) Kliment of Valparaiso; great-grandchildren, Anne Marie Garner of McCook, Tyrel Garner of Pierce, Yance Garner of Broken Bow, Dustin, Tanner and Cameron Woita of Malmo, Mikayla Garner of Lincoln, Ben and Morgan Kliment of Valparaiso; sister, Maxine Barnhill of Fremont; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.