WAHOO – William Peter Iversen, 81, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1939 in Winside to Howard and Marian (Andersen) Iversen. Bill started school at District 28 South and finished his elementary and high school education at Winside High School and graduated in 1957. Bill served in the US Air Force from 1962 to 1965 and was stationed in France. He married Genevieve “Jenny” Griese on July 20, 1969 in Sutton. The couple lived in Lincoln, Swedeburg and Wahoo.
Before going to the service, Bill worked for area farmers and drove milk truck for AMPI in Laurel. After the service, he started work in the US Post Office in 1966 in Lincoln and then the post office in Wahoo until 2000. After retiring from the post office, Bill had many part-time jobs in Wahoo and has been a bus driver for Wahoo Public Schools for 50 years.
Bill was very active in Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 82. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed going to all their sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Genevieve “Jenny”; sons, Jayson (Lora) and Jayme (Ashley), all of Wahoo; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Greta Grubbs of Lincoln, Nancy (Wayne) Krass of Lincoln and Tom Iversen of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Thursday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. Eighth St., Wahoo. Pastor Bob Hayden will be officiating.
The funeral will be lived streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. Military honors will be provided by the US Air Force, American Legion Post 82 and VFW Post 4502.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.