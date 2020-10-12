William Gene Witte

OMAHA – William “Bill” Witte, 79., of Omaha, died at his home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
OMAHA – William “Bill” Witte, 79., of Omaha, died at his home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Leona Witte; and his brother, Roger Witte.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Witte of Omaha; son, Kyle Witte, and his wife Lori and their children Ryan, Haeleigh, and Dax of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Colleen Comer, and her husband Dan and their children Tatum, Emmett, and Isla of Clarinda, Iowa; a brother, James Witte and his wife Barb of Yutan and sisters, Sharon Miller of Elkhorn and Connie Witte of Wahoo.
A family visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Yutan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Yutan followed by the burial of his ashes at Hollst Lawn Cemetery south of Yutan.
Memorials can be made to the family for designation at a later date.
Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan, is in charge of arrangements.
