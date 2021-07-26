William C. Hammond

BELLEVUE – William C. “Bill” Hammond, 94, of Bellevue, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Bellevue. He was born Aug. 21, 1926 in Berwyn to William E. and Agnes (Davitt) Hammond. He grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska together with his eight siblings. Bill graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1944 and joined the United States Army Oct. 3, 1946. He was stationed in Korea and was honorably discharged March 22, 1948. Bill found love twice. His first wife, Betty Norma Mayberry died in 1981. Karen “Kay” Burch died in 2011.

Bill loved his family, and worked hard all his life. He was steadfast in his love of God. He was humble and kind, generous and soft spoken Bill worked many years as the assistant manager of Hinky Dinky in Wahoo. After he retired, at age 65, he went to work at Russ IGA in Lincoln and retired from there at the age of 85. Bill was a lifetime member of Wahoo VFW Post 4502 and served as Commander from 1976 to 1978. His military service is memorialized with a paver at the Saunders County Veterans Memorial.