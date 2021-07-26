William C. Hammond

BELLEVUE – William C. “Bill” Hammond, 94, of Bellevue, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Bellevue. He was born Aug. 21, 1926 in Berwyn to William E. and Agnes (Davitt) Hammond. He grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska together with his eight siblings. Bill graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1944 and joined the United States Army Oct. 3, 1946. He was stationed in Korea and was honorably discharged March 22, 1948. Bill found love twice. His first wife, Betty Norma Mayberry died in 1981. Karen “Kay” Burch died in 2011.
Bill loved his family, and worked hard all his life. He was steadfast in his love of God. He was humble and kind, generous and soft spoken Bill worked many years as the assistant manager of Hinky Dinky in Wahoo. After he retired, at age 65, he went to work at Russ IGA in Lincoln and retired from there at the age of 85. Bill was a lifetime member of Wahoo VFW Post 4502 and served as Commander from 1976 to 1978. His military service is memorialized with a paver at the Saunders County Veterans Memorial.
William is survived by his children, Teresa Hammond Lynch (Joseph) of Omaha, Janice Jane Hammond Terry (Brett) of Omaha, Donald Hammond of Wahoo, John Hammond of Lincoln, Larry (Marlis) Hammond of Carmel, Ind., Earl (Beverly) Hammond of Biloxi, Miss.; daughters-in-law, Marilyn Noha of Wahoo, Cheryl Hammond (Robert) of Papillion; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces and step children, Tammy (Jared) Dostal of Springfield, Dale Burch of Ceresco and Richard Burch of Texas.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, William; sons, Robert Hammond and Richard Hammond; brothers, Marvin and Jack Hammond, Lenard Hammond and Bob Hammond and sisters, Angenette Hammond Adams and Alnetta Hammond Evans.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Interment was at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.