Whitehead, Paul

Paul E. Whitehead ASHLAND - Paul E. Whitehead, 78, of Ashland, entered into rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home in Ashland. He was born Feb. 12, 1942 in Omaha, to Alvin and Bessie (Fritch) Whitehead. He graduated from Ashland High School. On Jan, 11, 1964, Paul was united in marriage to Jacqueline Reed at the Ashland United Methodist Church. Through the years, Paul worked for Laune Chevrolet and People's Natural Gas. He was a member of the Ashland Jaycees, Ashland Rotary Club and the Ashland Fire Department. Paul could fix anything. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, golfing and trap shooting. He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League where he was a life master at Duplicate Bridge. Paul always enjoyed watching the grandchildren grow and loved following their sports and hobbies. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Jackie Whitehead; sons, Brian Paul (Laurie Little) Whitehead of Ashland and Douglas Eric (Amy) Whitehead of Ashland; grandchildren, Bray- den Lee Whitehead, Ellie Marie Whitehead and Audrey Rose Whitehead; sister, Linda (Chris) Barnes; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Alvin "Bill" and Bessie Whitehead; brother, Dennis Whitehead; daughter-in-law, Sandy Whitehead and sister-in-law, Jeanette Whitehead. A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 14 at Ashland Cemetery. Pastor Bob Schofield officiated. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
