MALMO – Warren L. Barry, 82, of Malmo, died Tuesday, May 4, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born Aug. 23, 1938 at Colon to Elmer and Lilly (Swanberg) Barry. After graduating from high school, Warren farmed full-time for 10 years. He married Norma Placek on July 23, 1960 at First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. In 1970, he began farming part-time and worked full-time at Valmont. He began work, at Valmont, as a welder and ascended to higher levels of title and responsibility over the course of the next 33 years. He retired from Valmont in 2003. When not at work, Warren spent his spare time fabricating metal swing sets for children, as well as trailers and flat beds. He also crafted a variety of other custom metal work. Although he was not a hunter, Warren was well known for the large amount of delicious deer jerky that he made and gave to his family members and friends. Warren was a longtime, active member of the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department. He was involved as a 4-H leader and a District 24 School Board member and was a past member of the Eagle’s Club. Warren delighted in assigning nicknames to friends and family members.
After Warren retired from Valmont, he took a job at Wahoo Super carrying out groceries for customers for five years. He is remembered for his mantra “paper or plastic?” He also spent much of his retirement years enjoying travel with Norma. They especially liked spending time at Lake Powell, Utah, but found great joy taking bus trips and ocean cruises to many memorable destinations.
Warren is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma Barry of Malmo; children, Lynae (Steve) Callan of Wahoo, Russell (Carrie) Barry of Wahoo, Ryan (Jennifer) Barry of Omaha; grandchildren, Adam (Rachel) Barry, Justin Barry, Jessica (Patrick) Kurth, Alex Callan, Evan Callan, Kristin Callan, Hudson Barry, Dane Barry, Preston Barry and great-grandchildren, Briggs, Breagan and Barrett Barry, Dallon and Austyn Kurth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Murvin Barry; nephew, Scott Barry and niece, Susan McCready.
Funeral services were held at First Presbyterian Church.
Interment was at Sunrise North Cemetery with firefighter’s final call conducted by Malmo Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorials may be made to the church or the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
