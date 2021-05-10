MALMO – Warren L. Barry, 82, of Malmo, died Tuesday, May 4, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born Aug. 23, 1938 at Colon to Elmer and Lilly (Swanberg) Barry. After graduating from high school, Warren farmed full-time for 10 years. He married Norma Placek on July 23, 1960 at First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. In 1970, he began farming part-time and worked full-time at Valmont. He began work, at Valmont, as a welder and ascended to higher levels of title and responsibility over the course of the next 33 years. He retired from Valmont in 2003. When not at work, Warren spent his spare time fabricating metal swing sets for children, as well as trailers and flat beds. He also crafted a variety of other custom metal work. Although he was not a hunter, Warren was well known for the large amount of delicious deer jerky that he made and gave to his family members and friends. Warren was a longtime, active member of the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department. He was involved as a 4-H leader and a District 24 School Board member and was a past member of the Eagle’s Club. Warren delighted in assigning nicknames to friends and family members.