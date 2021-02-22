Wanda Sanderson

WAHOO – Wanda Lou Sanderson, 74, of Wahoo, formerly of Malcolm, entered into rest on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Saunders House in Wahoo.

She was born April 1, 1946 in Loup City, to Paul and Lorene (Hunt) Leighton. Wanda graduated from Wahoo High School. She worked as a sales associate for Fort Western in Lincoln, for over 27 years.

Wanda enjoyed gardening, flowers, mowing, traveling and attending her grandchildren’s 4-H events.

She is survived by her son, Dan (Patty) Sanderson of Wahoo; grandchildren, Aaron (Liz) Kavan, Jordan (Amber) Kavan, Ben Sanderson and Zach Sanderson; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Denny (Patty) Leighton of North Platte and significant other, Willard Beckman of Malcolm.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammi Kavan; granddaughter, Bethany Kavan; parents, Paul and Lorene Leighton and sister, Judy Leighton.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday Feb. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will be Monday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo.