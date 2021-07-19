Wada A. Peery

FREMONT – Wanda A. Peery, 80, of Fremont, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at South Haven in Wahoo.

Wanda was born Feb. 25, 1941 in Hampshire, Tenn., to Robert Elihue and Annstashia (Brown) Peery. She married Lowell Nuetzmann and in that union had three daughters. They later divorced. Wanda was one of the first employees of 3M. After retiring from 3M, she moved to Lake Ericson in Ericson and recently moved back to Fremont to be closer to her family.

Wanda had a huge love for animals, especially her dogs. She also loved to fix things, fish and do crafts.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Roger) Brimmerman of Fremont; grandchildren, Alan Callahan, Katie Callahan and Grant Brimmerman, all of Fremont: sisters-in-law, Annette Peery and Linda Peery, both of Tennessee, one niece and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, R.E. (Robert Elihue Peery Jr.) and Bobby Peery and daughters, Jacqueline and Debra Nuetzmann.

The graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, in Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to South Haven Living Center, 1440 Mark Dr., Wahoo, NE 68066.

