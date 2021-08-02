LINCOLN – Vivian R. (Sheary) Minchow, 92, Lincoln, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Vivian was born on Feb. 21, 1929, in Adams, to L. Lucille (Long) Sheary and Edward “Bob” Sheary Sr. She graduated from Waverly Consolidated High School in 1947 and married Walter F. Minchow Jr. in 1950.
Vivian was a member of Bethlehem Covenant Church in rural Waverly.
Family members include her sons, Michael “Mick” (Jenny) and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Nancy) Minchow; daughter, Sherry (Rick) Menze; six grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; brothers, Edward “Lefty” (Rose) Sheary Jr. and H. Lewis “Lew” Sheary; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Marty Minchow, Barbara Minchow and Ruth Minchow and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; brother, Melvin Sheary; sister, Dolores Sheary and brothers-in-law, Donald and Bill Minchow.
A public visitation will be Monday, Aug. 2 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. (masks are required) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O’ Street.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Memorials may be sent to Bethlehem Covenant Church.
Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.
