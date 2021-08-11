WAHOO – Virginia “Virgie” Lanik, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. Virginia was born July 7, 1924 in Weston to Czechoslovakian immigrants Joseph and Anna (Carek) Maly. She grew up with sisters Isabelle and Bernadette and graduated from Weston High School. The three sisters shared an inseparable bond that continued throughout their lives, exchanging daily phone calls and moving within a block of each other in recent years. Virginia married Julius Lanik on Oct. 26, 1946, in Plasi, upon his return from serving in the Army during World War II. The couple moved just south of Wahoo, where Julius farmed for 50 years. The couple had three children Robert, Susan and Patricia.
Virginia was an avid gardener and seamstress and an active volunteer with 4-H projects. She was an accomplished quilter winning numerous ribbons at both the county and state fairs. In her later years, she lovingly spent hours hand stitching baby quilts that were gifted to each grandchild.
Virginia had several part-time jobs during her life, working at the Wahoo Sale Barn, Joe Vasa Photography and for veterinarians Drs. Hedlund and Little. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and St. Ludmilla’s Guild. Her faith was a core value in her life. Virginia embraced her Czech heritage and culture. No family gathering was complete without much sought after kolaches and strudel. Her infectious sense of humor and the twinkle in her eye will be missed by many.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Susan) Lanik of Lincoln, Susan Moylan of Bellevue, Pat (Dr. Michael) Germer of Lincoln; grandchildren Andrew (Wendy) Lanik, Joel (Teri) Lanik, Sean (Sarah) Moylan, Patrick (Jennifer) Moylan, Devin (Elizabeth) Moylan, Dr. Kate (Dr. Steve) Gogela, Nate Germer; 22 great- grandchildren and sister, Bernadette Woita.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Maly; husband, Julius Lanik; granddaughter, Brianna Germer; son-in-law, John Moylan and sister, Isabelle Tvrdy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo with concelebrants the Revs. Jeffrey Eickhoff and Julius Tvrdy.
Internment will be at St. Francis Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to St. Wenceslaus.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.