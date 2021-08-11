WAHOO – Virginia “Virgie” Lanik, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. Virginia was born July 7, 1924 in Weston to Czechoslovakian immigrants Joseph and Anna (Carek) Maly. She grew up with sisters Isabelle and Bernadette and graduated from Weston High School. The three sisters shared an inseparable bond that continued throughout their lives, exchanging daily phone calls and moving within a block of each other in recent years. Virginia married Julius Lanik on Oct. 26, 1946, in Plasi, upon his return from serving in the Army during World War II. The couple moved just south of Wahoo, where Julius farmed for 50 years. The couple had three children Robert, Susan and Patricia.

Virginia was an avid gardener and seamstress and an active volunteer with 4-H projects. She was an accomplished quilter winning numerous ribbons at both the county and state fairs. In her later years, she lovingly spent hours hand stitching baby quilts that were gifted to each grandchild.