Viola Mae “Sandy” Root
    ASHLAND – Viola Mae “Sandy” Root, 95, of Waverly, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. She was born July 15, 1925 in rural Minden, Iowa to Ernest and Edith (Heiman) Sander.

    Sandy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly.

    Family members include her daughter Sarah Root and son Christopher Root and grandchildren Nathaniel, Joshua, Caleb and Shiana Root.

    She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Charles Root.

    There will be a private family service.

    Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkstone, Waverly, NE 68462.

    “Hugs from Home” or condolences online may be made at Roperandsons.com.

