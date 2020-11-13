OMAHA – Viola M. Bibow was born on Feb. 21, 1928 and passed away on Nov. 7, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Arvilla (Glen) Hansen and Irma (Jack) Dinnell; brothers, Duane (Mary Ann) Knuth, Chester (Agnes) Knuth, Glen Arthur “Pete” (Joan) Knuth and great-grandchild, Joshua J. Sund.

Survived by her daughters, Barb (Cary) Gray of Lincoln and Jane (Bill) Krajicek of Omaha; grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Gray of New Orleans, La.; Amy (Mike) Zeleny and Ryan Gray of Lincoln, Jeff (Quinn) Krajicek and Lisa (Lonny) Sund of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Claire, Katherine, John and Lauren Zeleny, Alexis Gray, Ella Penelope and Layla Krajicek and many nieces and nephews.

A rosary recitation will be held Friday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo St., Omaha, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to the family for designation.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the homepage.

Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, Omaha, www.heafeyheafey.com.