WAHOO – Velva Christensen, 80, of Wahoo, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 4, 1940 in Fremont to Raymond and Matilda (Jessen) Hoffman. Velva moved to Wahoo with her family in 1944. She grew up on a farm just north of Wahoo, attended North Ward Elementary School and graduated from Wahoo High School. Following graduation, she worked at JC Penney in downtown Wahoo. On Nov. 19, 1960 she married Lyle E. Christensen at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Velva devoted the next several years to raising her children and then worked at John Deere in Wahoo for more than 35 years. She was a founding member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities, but especially loved teaching Sunday School.