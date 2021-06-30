WAHOO – Twila Ann Janecek, 91, of Wahoo entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 28, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born June 9, 1930 in Colon, to Joseph L. and Erma Ann (Wirka) Vybiral. Twila attended District 65 country school and graduated from Wahoo High School. On July 4, 1953, Twila was engaged to Wilfred J. Janecek following his return home from Korea. They were married on Nov. 17, 1953.
Twila and Wilfred farmed near Colon for many years until they retired and moved to Wahoo. Through the years, Twila worked for Whaley Drug Store, Gas Company, Max’s Drug Store and Wahoo Pharmacy. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo and a past member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon. She was a member of Christian Mothers, St. Ann’s Altar Sodality, Altar Rosary Society, St. Wenceslaus PCCW, Saunders County Hospital Auxiliary and the St. Wenceslaus sewing group.
She is survived by husband of 67 years, Wilfred J. Janecek; daughters, Diane (Jan) Dzuirlik of Montgomery, Ala., Carol Janecek of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy (Larry) Chapek of Colon; grandchildren, Brandon (Kylee) Chapek of Lincoln, and Kelsey (Mitch and son Evan) Pankoke of Beaver Crossing; great-grandchild, Kolbie Chapek; sister-in-law, Jovita Baker; brother-in-law, Justin (Mary) Janecek and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Erma Vybiral; sister, Dolores Sousek; brothers-in-law, Stanley Sousek and Leon Baker and sister-in-law, Georgiann (Gevain) Thomison.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon. Celebrant will be Fr. Cole Kennett.
Visitation is Thursday, July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Interment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials have been established in care of the family for future designation.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
