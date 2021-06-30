WAHOO – Twila Ann Janecek, 91, of Wahoo entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 28, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born June 9, 1930 in Colon, to Joseph L. and Erma Ann (Wirka) Vybiral. Twila attended District 65 country school and graduated from Wahoo High School. On July 4, 1953, Twila was engaged to Wilfred J. Janecek following his return home from Korea. They were married on Nov. 17, 1953.

Twila and Wilfred farmed near Colon for many years until they retired and moved to Wahoo. Through the years, Twila worked for Whaley Drug Store, Gas Company, Max’s Drug Store and Wahoo Pharmacy. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo and a past member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon. She was a member of Christian Mothers, St. Ann’s Altar Sodality, Altar Rosary Society, St. Wenceslaus PCCW, Saunders County Hospital Auxiliary and the St. Wenceslaus sewing group.

She is survived by husband of 67 years, Wilfred J. Janecek; daughters, Diane (Jan) Dzuirlik of Montgomery, Ala., Carol Janecek of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy (Larry) Chapek of Colon; grandchildren, Brandon (Kylee) Chapek of Lincoln, and Kelsey (Mitch and son Evan) Pankoke of Beaver Crossing; great-grandchild, Kolbie Chapek; sister-in-law, Jovita Baker; brother-in-law, Justin (Mary) Janecek and nieces and nephews.