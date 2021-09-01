RAUNA, Latvia – The Rev. Vitauts Grinvalds was born in Smiltene, Latvia on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 1927. He passed away on March 29, 2020, in Rauna, Latvia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Janis; mother, Anna; infant sister, Maija; sister, Austra; younger brother Janis; Liesma, his wife of 57 years and his oldest son, Arnolds.
He leaves behind six children, Andra Timm, Pauls (Melodie), Normans (Lori), Susan (Glen) Schiltz, Alan and Jeffrey (Rita); 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Latvian Evangelic Lutheran Church, 3302 C Street, Lincoln with a luncheon to follow.
RSVP to sks327usa@centurylink.net by Sept. 10.
Memorials have been established in care of the family for future designation.
Visit Roperandsons.com to leave condolences online.
