LINCOLN – Tamarra “Tammy” Christine Blake, 55, of Lincoln, passed away Sept. 22, 2021. She was born Feb. 23, 1966, in Denver, Colo. to Roger and Beverly (Snyder) Willey.

Tamarra was Keno manager at Waverly Keno.

Family members include her husband, Darren; daughters, Tasha (Cory) Lighter, Katelyn (Brandon) Holthus, Sara Bock and Caroline Blake (fiancé Nick Brown); grandchildren, Dean, Dax, Aizlin, Lisa, Lillian, Alyce, Aria, Leon and Lucy (expected February 2022); brothers, Brandon, Wade and Terry; sister, Juanita and stepfather, Steve Henninger.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Henninger; father, Roger Willey and brother, Martin Willey.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd Street, Lincoln.

Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.