WAHOO – n Steven L. Mika, 58, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home in Wahoo.

He was born March 29, 1962 in Garland, Texas to Leon and Rebecca (Carpenter) Mika. Steve graduated from Wahoo High School. On Sept. 2, 1989, Steve was united in marriage to Susan Maly at St. John Catholic Church in Weston. Through the years, Steve worked for ME Collins, Nebraska Department of Transportation and he currently worked for Saunders County Highway Department as the director of public works. He was a member of the (NACO) National Association of County Officials.

Steve took pride in his work and he enjoyed taking the back roads to keep a watch over his roads and bridges. He loved hunting, fishing, nature, rock collecting and cooking for his family. Steve loved gardening, canning and preserving food so he could share with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan Mika; daughters, Kayla (Taylor) Schlautman of Wahoo and Marisa Mika of Lincoln; grandchildren, Benjamin and Josephine Schlautman; parents, Leon and Rebecca Mika; siblings, Richard (Robin) Mika, Karla (Ira) Shapiro and James (Mary) Mika and many other family members and friends.