LINWOOD – Stanley James Shavlik, 91, departed this world, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health in Fremont. He entered the world Nov. 3, 1929, on the Shavlik Ranch near Newboro in Wheeler County to Alois (Louis) Shavleik and Ludmila (Millie) Blatny Shavlik.

Stan graduated high school in 1948 in Linwood.

Stan and Jean were married on Nov. 7, 1950 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Linwood. Stan was a lifelong farmer. During his lifetime, Stan belonged to Catholic parishes of St. Mary’s in Linwood, Sts. Peter and Paul in Abie, St. Anthony’s in Bruno and St. George in Morse Bluff. Faith and fellowship have been the cornerstone of his foundation.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother; his beloved wife, Jean; brother-in-law George Vanis and sister-in-law, Phyllis Shavlik.

He is survived by his children, Laura (Henry) Rahlfs of North Bend, Paul (Lucy) Shavlik of Fremont and Nancy (Jack) Soukup of Davey; five grandchildren, Henry Rahlfs Jr., Mick Rahlfs, Bill Rahlfs, Connie Hartung and Renae Lockhart; eight great-grandchildren, Michael and Brittany Rahlfs, Branden Claussen, Lane and Ciera Hartung, Melany, Samantha and Peyton Lockhart; brother, Milo Shavlik of North Platte; sister, Rose Vanis of David City and cousins, nieces and nephews.