Souchek, LaVerne

LaVerne A. Souchek __________________________________ VALPARAISO - LaVerne A. Souchek, 86, of Valparaiso, widow of George Souchek, died on Aug. 15, 2020. She was born July 9, 1934, to Emil and Anna (Rehovsky) Kubik. She and George were married on Oct. 16, 1951. Her employment years were spent at Capital Mutual and State Farm insurance companies. LaVerne enjoyed doing yard-work, and in her earlier years, babysitting. She was a member of Saints Mary and Joseph PCCW and a Valparaiso American Legion auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Raymond. She is survived by sisters Gladyce Nielson of Wahoo, and Darlene (Ron) Kliment of Valparaiso; sister-in-law Marian Souchek of Lawrence; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral mass was held Aug. 19 at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso. Interment was at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to masses at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital and the Shriners Hospital. Condolences can be made online at lincolnfh.com.
