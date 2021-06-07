Shelley R. Harrington

On a blind date May 4, 1983, Shelley met the love of her life, best friend and soul mate and it was love at first sight. She shared lots of laughter, dancing, hugs, happiness and so much more. A love so real and true that she was engaged in September of 1983 and on Oct. 20, 1984, was united in marriage to Samuel Charman Harrington at First United Methodist Church in Wahoo. Shelley’s relationship flourished and was nurtured by patience and love. This love was evident on July 25, 1991, when her greatest accomplishment and gift Alyssa Harrington was born. A gift that keeps giving and has brought joy and happiness to her life like no other. A very special gift, who matured into an intelligent and vibrant young woman who will always be her mother’s best friend. Alyssa had a unique and special bond with Shelley that reflected her beauty, elegance and strength. Shelley and her husband traveled across the country attending almost all of her performances and were known by Alyssa’s performing artist friends as "The Parents" and Shelley was affectionately known as "Mom.” Her love and strength were contagious and felt by all. Watching Alyssa dance and perform was a passion and she was amazed at the emotions stirred deep inside her heart, often saying, "I just can’t believe she is mine.” She experienced the many cultures and people of the world through dance and lived her life as a reflection of her love.