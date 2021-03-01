FREMONT – Shawn Charles Grieb, 51, of Fremont, passed away suddenly on Feb. 20, 2021 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. He was born Aug. 29, 1969 in Oakland, Calif. to Charles and Eileen (Anderson) Grieb.

He is survived by many that were grateful to be a part of his life. Survivors include fiancé, Christa White of Fremont; children, Jacob Shawn Grieb and Erika Jade Grieb of Columbus; sister, Tammy Grieb of Elizabethtown, Ky.; uncles, Steven (Cynthia) Grieb of Overland Park, Kan., Lee (Sandy) Anerson of Modesto, Calif. and Donald Fickbohm of Sioux Falls, S.D.; aunts, Verna West of Athen, Ga. and Marcella Anderson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; many nieces and nephews from extended family, cousins, classmates and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eileen Grieb; grandparents, Stewart and Helen Grieb, Arnold and Frances Anderson; uncle, Shernold Anderson; aunts, Ethel (Frank) Troubel, Doris Porco, Verlyn (Kenneth) Eckert, Joan Fickbohm, Maurine (Harold) Heiser; cousins, Joelle Antonson, Cynthia Silva and Trinity Jacobson.

A celebration of life will be held on March 7, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Smith Park in Wahoo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Crohn’s and Colitis Disease Foundation to help find a cure for this deadly disease that took Shawn from us way too soon.