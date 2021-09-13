Sharon Schulz

COLON – Sharon (Mayer) Schulz, lovingly known as “Shar”, 71, died Sept. 5, 2021 in Colon. She was born in Fremont on April 19, 1950 to Fred and Delores (Tank) Mayer.
Her favorite things included traveling (especially to Colorado), gardening, her love of animals and loud fast cars. She also had a wonderful artistic flare for painting and the making and selling of her jewelry.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Deloris Mayer; grandparents, Fred and Bessie Mayer and Louis and Edna Tank as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sharon is survived by her son, Brandyn Schulz; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Ron Raver; nephew, Nick Raver and loving special friend Kenny Cloutier.
A Celebration of Sharon’s life was held Friday, Sept. 10 at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to the family for later designation.
Visit www.PrussNabity.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo.
